Martinelli, James Francis

James F. Martinelli of Madison, CT, husband of Carolyn Cavanaugh Martinelli passed away on October 2, 2020. Born in Waterbury, CT on December 16, 1940, he was the son of Vincent and Anne (Maturo) Martinelli.

Jim was a beloved husband and father who came from a loving family. He was an excellent cook and passed down the Martinelli family Italian recipes to his children and grandchildren. He selflessly gave to his family, in good times and bad, from the beginning to the end, without complaint.

His career spanned over fifty years in sales and sales Management in the office products and advertising industries. He served as Director of Sales for the Olivetti Corporation. He and his wife traveled throughout the world on trips he earned during his successful sales career with Olivetti. Visiting spots around New England were among his and his wife's favorite things to enjoy.

He also left many longtime friends, with whom he met regularly, and lunched with them at many excellent Italian restaurants. He enjoyed these outings greatly.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, his dearly-loved children, daughter Anne Virtue (Mark) of Scituate, MA, son Matthew Martinelli, Sr. (Joyce) of North Haven and daughter-in-law, Michelle Martinelli of Guilford and grandchildren James Martinelli (Kat), Jordyn Martinelli (Dylan), Felicia Martinelli, Peter Virtue and Matthew Martinelli, Jr. He also leaves his brother, Vincent of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, his brother-in-Law, John Cavanaugh of Southbury, his loved cousins, Janet Taylor, Arlene and Joseph Stiklius, Angela Martinelli and nephews Joseph and Vincent Gonillo and their families. He was predeceased by his dearly-loved son, James V. Martinelli and his sister, Rosemary Gonillo.

There are no calling hours at this time due to the Pandemic but a private service will be held later.



