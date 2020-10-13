1/
James Francis McCarthy Jr.
McCarthy Jr. , James Francis
On Sunday March 22nd 2020 James Francis McCarthy Jr. passed away ending the life of a truly unique man. Jim or Jimmymac as he was also known was born on December 30th 1952 to Jim and Joan , he grew up in Clinton,CT the oldest of three boys . Jim graduated from Morgan high school in 1969, shortly after he joined the USMC , there he was part of the Marines Drum and Bugle Corp. Jim was honorably discharged in 1973 but he never lost the Marine Corp attitude, he then met and married Pamela Beauvias in June of 1980 they had two boys James and Ryan.
He will be missed by so many,
The family will be having a service for him at the evergreen cemetery on Green Hill rd in Killingworth on October 17th at 12:30

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2020.
