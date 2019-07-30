|
|
Fraser Jr., James
James D. Fraser Jr., age 93 of Stratford, beloved husband of Catherine Travaille Fraser, passed away on July 26, 2019 in his home. Jim was born in Douglas, Massachusetts, on September 22, 1925 to the late James and Lena (Cormier) Fraser and has been a longtime area resident. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the North Pacific, aboard the U.S. Richmond. Jim was a retired carpenter for Union Local #210 and was an avid red Sox fan. He was a member of VFW 9460, and a communicant of Our Lady of Grace RC Church. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle smile, and his willingness to help everyone. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 72 years include his devoted children, Linda Nizzardo and her husband Louis of Naples, Florida, Deborah DeMayo and her husband Joseph of Guilford, and Jane Castelot and her husband Gary of Branford, 10 cherished grandchildren, Louis and Melanie Nizzardo, James and Kari Nizzardo, Lori and Marco Vitiello, Jennifer Grady, Joseph and Maureen De Mayo, Daniel and Jamie De Mayo, Jannell and Michael Bianchi, Joseph and Jennifer Castelot, Melissa Castelot, and Mathew and Daynah Castelot, 11 adored great-grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew, Isabella, Sofia, Ava, Catherine, Connor, Owen, Strummer, Cora, and James, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Dorila Salce. Friends may visit with Jim's family on Thursday, August 1st from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Inurnment with full military honors will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Jim to a . For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019