Clarke, II, James G.
James G. Clarke, II, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 6, 2019 at the age of 79. Born and raised in New Haven, CT, he joined the United States Air Force and became a radio operator, listening to Morse Code messages at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, AK. Here he married the love of his life Caroline.
After his tour of duty was finished they moved back to CT to raise three daughters. He became a banker and settled into the Guilford Savings Bank as a Mortgage Officer. Jim's main hobby was his HAM Radio, call sign N1DIO, where he made many friends and contacts all over the world. He also enjoyed walking with his wife and their dogs, particularly at Hammonasset State Park. He continued to enjoy walking and seeing all the beautiful sights at the State Parks in his new home state of Washington. Jim also enjoyed sitting in his yard, watching the airplanes, helicopters and jets fly over his new home from the local airport.
He is survived by his wife Caroline, three daughters and their husbands, Dawn and Job (WA), Robin and Dennis (WA), and Lori and Al (CT), and grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers Gary (MA) and Jack (Germany) and their wives and families.
A private memorial service will be at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please choose a with special preference to Alzheimer's, Cancer, Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis.
