James G. Nuzzo Sr.
Nuzzo Sr., James G.
James George Nuzzo Sr., of Wallingford, formerly of North Haven died July 16, 2020 at Masonicare. He is the cherished husband of Raffaela Gatto Nuzzo. Born in New Haven, July 5, 1929. Jim was a family man who lived his life for his family. He was a talented pianist and loved playing for his family and friends. Loving father of James Nuzzo Jr., Debra Pagliaro and Maria (Alan Sr.) Hall. Grandfather of Alan (Kelly) Hall Jr., Andrew Hall, Michelle (David) Howell, Anthony Pagliaro, Raeanne Nuzzo and Adam Hall. Great-grandfather of Lyla Hall and David Howell. Brother of Dominic Nuzzo and the late Rose Biondi, Josephine Biroschak, Mary Labagnara, Salvatore, Ralph and Anthony Nuzzo.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 9:30 to 11:15 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church in North Haven at 12 Noon. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For everyone's safety, masks and social distancing are required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10016, attention finance department. Share a memory and sign Jim's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:30 - 11:15 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
