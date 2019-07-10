Home

Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
15 Church Street
Ansonia, CT
View Map
James Hink Obituary
Hink, James
James P. Hink, age 75, died of sudden illness on July 6, 2019, in St. Raphael's Hospital, New Haven, CT.
James is lovingly remembered by his son, James Jr., of Seymour; daughter, Deborah, of Clinton; daughter, Donna of New Haven; and his son, Joseph of Cheshire; his 7 grandchildren and 1 granddaughter and also his brother Andrew in Florida.
James was born on September 21, 1942 in Norwalk, CT, to parents Joseph and Sophie Hink.
James was a social and caring man. He enjoyed being outdoors and socializing with his friends. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind sole that would help anyone in need.
A short service of remembrance is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, 15 Church Street, Ansonia, CT 06401 with a reception to follow at his families residence. For reception information, please contact the family at 203-305-7333.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 11, 2019
