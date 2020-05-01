James J. Bagliore
1930 - 2020
Bagliore, James J.
James J. Bagliore, 90, of Southington died April 25, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital. He was the husband of the late Theresa Pilichowski Bagliore. Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 18, 1930 a son of the late Joseph and Gertrude Bagliore. James had played minor league baseball for the Topeka Owls and worked as a professional tractor trailer driver for many years, after his retirement he continued to work for 20 years as a driver for M&R Home Health Care. He enjoyed helping his son Tony with his businesses Tony's Lawn Care and Tony's Oil Company and was a big supporter of Best Friends for Life Animal Rescue. James was a member of Higher Ground Christian Church and Our Lady of Mercy in Plainville. He is survived by his son Anthony (Marina) Bagliore and a brother Joseph Bagliore. Predeceased by a sister Marie Willis.
A private funeral service was held with his family. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. was in care of his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends for Life Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 221, Plainville, CT 06062. Sign the guestbook online for James at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
