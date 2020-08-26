Cifarelli Sr., James J.
James J. Cifarelli Sr., 88, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen R. DeMarco Cifarelli. James was born in New Haven on July 6, 1932 and was the son of the late Angelo and Lucy Ciaburri Cifarelli. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War in the 27th Infantry Regiment of the 25th Division, the Wolfhounds. He was a true patriot, American proud, and hoped to live to see Trump re-elected. James was the Plumbing and HVAC Inspector for the Town of North Haven, from which he retired. He had also worked for Squires Sheet Metal and GL Gray as a fabricator. James was a talented man in the trades and could build anything with his hands. He enjoyed trips to the casino, fishing, and hunting, but his pride and joy was his garden. Even though he was unable to take care of his garden himself this year, his family and friends organized a "Garden Party" to keep his passion alive; and will
continue to do so for years to come. Father of Rae (Richard) Kaika, Debbie (Robert) Shea, James J. Cifarelli Jr. and the late Angelo Cifarelli. Grandfather of Jamie and Joseph Shea, Richard, Danielle (Kaika) Deline, and Andrew Kaika, James J. III and Jeffrey Cifarelli, Renee Cifarelli and the late Nicole Cifarelli. Great-grandfather of Pennelope and Mason Kaika and Mia Deline. Also survived by his great-grand dogs Pabu, Maverick, Walter and Ruger. Predeceased by his brothers John and Larry Cifarelli, and sister Lucy Rubino.
The visiting hours will be on Friday, August 28th from 4 to 8 p.m. in The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven on Saturday morning, August 29th at 10:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
