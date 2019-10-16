|
|
Collopy, James J.
James J. "Jim" Collopy of Stony Creek died after a long illness, Monday, October 14, 2019, at the same home he lived in as a child. Jim was born February 27, 1952 in New Haven, son of the late James E. and Eleanor Padzinski Collopy. Jim graduated from Branford High School, Class of 1970, and he was a third-generation plumber working with his father until starting his own company. He enjoyed racing utility boats in Stony Creek, S. C. O. R. E. and all-over New England with A. P. B. A. Jim was an EMT- firefighter with Stony Creek Rescue Fire Co. 5 and formerly Branford Ambulance. He loved to fish, clam and trips to Block Island. He was a senior member of the Indian Neck Yacht Club and was a 32-year member of the Branford Elks Club, BPOE 1939. Jim is survived by his loving partner Dawn Hoydilla; children, Tracy Lee Collopy and James H. Collopy; and his former wife and mother of his children, MaryLee Collopy, all of Branford. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt Dick and Judy Padzinski of Florida, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret K. Collopy and his brother Michael Collopy.
Funeral from the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford Monday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Therese Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 105 Leetes Island Road, Branford, at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visiting hours are Sunday from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stony Creek Fire Rescue Co. 5, P. O. Box 3312, Stony Creek, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019