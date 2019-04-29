Gallagher, James J.

James J. Gallagher, 73, of Milford, beloved husband of Susan Gallagher, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. Born on August 17, 1945 in New Haven, he was the son of the late Francis and Nora Gallagher. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed taking trips to Mohegan Sun.

James is survived by his brother Francis Gallagher; sisters, Maureen Fay, Susan Gallagher and Ellen Richard; sisters and brothers-in-law, Douglas and Christine Phillips, and Peter and Annette Pascale. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, especially Melissa and Michael. James was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Flynn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford. Interment will private. Friends and family may call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center at www.givetoynhh.com. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2019