Stach, James J.
James J. Stach of Stony Creek died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor Noon Stach. Jim was born January 8, 1947 in New London, CT, son of the late John J. and Anna Ferencz Stach. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Viet Nam War. He was stationed in Scotland where he met his wife of 50 years, Eleanor. He worked as a driver for Connecticut Limousine until retiring. Jim enjoyed model trains, cooking, gardening, and woodworking. Besides Eleanor he is survived by his sons, Matthew (Wendy) Stach of Durham and Stephen (Stephanie) Stach of Guilford; his grandchildren, Jaide, Brodie, Colin and Erin Stach; his brothers Albert and Ronald Stach (Doug), and his sisters Patricia Blaski, Betty Carter, Judy Hall, and his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved relatives in Scotland. His family would like to thank the VNA of Guilford for the care given to Jim. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Bosco Parish, St. Mary Church, Branford. Burial in Stony Creek Cemetery. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 9, 2020.