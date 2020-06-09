James J. Stach
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stach, James J.
James J. Stach of Stony Creek died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor Noon Stach. Jim was born January 8, 1947 in New London, CT, son of the late John J. and Anna Ferencz Stach. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Viet Nam War. He was stationed in Scotland where he met his wife of 50 years, Eleanor. He worked as a driver for Connecticut Limousine until retiring. Jim enjoyed model trains, cooking, gardening, and woodworking. Besides Eleanor he is survived by his sons, Matthew (Wendy) Stach of Durham and Stephen (Stephanie) Stach of Guilford; his grandchildren, Jaide, Brodie, Colin and Erin Stach; his brothers Albert and Ronald Stach (Doug), and his sisters Patricia Blaski, Betty Carter, Judy Hall, and his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved relatives in Scotland. His family would like to thank the VNA of Guilford for the care given to Jim. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Bosco Parish, St. Mary Church, Branford. Burial in Stony Creek Cemetery. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved