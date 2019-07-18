Marra, James P.

James P. "Jimmy" Marra, 75 of North Haven died peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved fiance; of thirty one years to Cynthia Carboni of North Haven. Jimmy was born in New Haven on May 29, 1944, a son of the late Biaggio and Lena Mattei Marra, and had resided in North Haven for the past thirty one years. He was a longtime member of the St. Mary Magdalena Society and the St. Andrew Society of New Haven. In addition to his fiancé, Jimmy is survived by his goddaughter Danielle Dunlop of Branford, Cynthia's children Robert (Joanne) Nuzzello of North Haven and Laura Nuzzello of Branford, a loving aunt, several loving cousins and many friends. Jimmy's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, July 21 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Monday, July 22 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis Cabrini Church, Pond Hill Rd., North Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Memorial contributions in Jimmy's name may be sent to (LLS), 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901 or www.lls.org/donate

www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in New Haven Register on July 19, 2019