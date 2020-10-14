1/1
James John Fitzgerald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitzgerald, James John
James (Jimmy) John Fitzgerald, 71, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 11th, at home playing guitar. Jimmy was born on December 5th, 1948 in New Haven to the late James and Marjorie Brenner Fitzgerald. He was the loving brother of Anne Fitzgerald, and her husband, Robert Tirrell of Bluffton, SC and Gary Fitzgerald of Lake Worth, FL, and nephews Marc J. and Michael Fitzgerald. In addition he leaves his former wife and dear friend Carla Delieto whose unwavering support and care was a blessing. Prior to retirement he worked as a Gardner for Yale University Medical School. His was was a lifelong diehard Red Sox fan, having idolized Ted Williams. Growing up he embodied everything sports related, baseball, hockey and football. He was well read and a huge movie fan. He was a simple guy with simple pleasures, who was adored by those who knew him. Special thanks to members of his Smillow team, especially Lindsay Teulings and Michaela Ringersen and his visiting nurse, Annie at the VNA. Funeral services will be held in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Saturday at 11 a.m. Masks will be required by all that attend. In lieu of flowers contributions to Interfaith Volunteer Care Givers, 30 Gillies Rd., Hamden, CT 06517. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved