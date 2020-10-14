Fitzgerald, James John
James (Jimmy) John Fitzgerald, 71, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 11th, at home playing guitar. Jimmy was born on December 5th, 1948 in New Haven to the late James and Marjorie Brenner Fitzgerald. He was the loving brother of Anne Fitzgerald, and her husband, Robert Tirrell of Bluffton, SC and Gary Fitzgerald of Lake Worth, FL, and nephews Marc J. and Michael Fitzgerald. In addition he leaves his former wife and dear friend Carla Delieto whose unwavering support and care was a blessing. Prior to retirement he worked as a Gardner for Yale University Medical School. His was was a lifelong diehard Red Sox fan, having idolized Ted Williams. Growing up he embodied everything sports related, baseball, hockey and football. He was well read and a huge movie fan. He was a simple guy with simple pleasures, who was adored by those who knew him. Special thanks to members of his Smillow team, especially Lindsay Teulings and Michaela Ringersen and his visiting nurse, Annie at the VNA. Funeral services will be held in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Saturday at 11 a.m. Masks will be required by all that attend. In lieu of flowers contributions to Interfaith Volunteer Care Givers, 30 Gillies Rd., Hamden, CT 06517. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com