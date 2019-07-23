Couzens, James L. "Jimmy"

James L. "Jimmy" Couzens, 46 of Stuart, Florida, formerly of Hamden and North Haven died suddenly at Yale-New Haven Hospital on Sunday, July 21, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Jimmy was born in New Haven on December 11, 1972 a beloved son of James E. and Jessica Pagila Couzens of Port St. Lucie, FL and Wallingford, CT. He had resided in Hamden and North Haven for most of his life before moving to Stuart, FL six years ago. He was a charter fisherman in Florida for several years, and previously worked in the tool & die, and welding industries while living in Connecticut. Jimmy had a tremendous love for fishing, boating, being on the water, motorcycles and animals. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is survived by two brothers, Brian T. Couzens of Wethersfield and Jeffrey P. Couzens of Wallingford, several loving cousins, and many close friends, especially the crew from the neighborhood. He is also survived by his best four legged buddy "Rocky". He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Edmund and Phyllis Paglia, and his paternal grandparents James and Ruth Couzens. Jimmy's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 25 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Friday, July 26th at 10:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Wallingford. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, Jimmy's family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Great Divide Animal Rescue, 60 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield, CT 06109, https//greatdivideanimalrescue.org/ Please mention Jimmy's name with your contribution, or to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306, telephone (718) 978-1931 or https//tunnels2towers.org/

www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019