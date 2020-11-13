Morgan, James L.James L. Morgan of North Haven, CT passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 9, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. James was born in Danbury, CT. He was the son of James L. and Natalie Leahy Morgan. Jim graduated from the University of Hartford and has an MBA from UCONN. Jim worked for Aetna and Zurich Insurance. James is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Louise Louth Morgan of 54 years. He is also survived by three children, his son Timothy Morgan, daughter Valerie Morgan, and daughter Laura Morgan Webb. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Ann Morgan. He has 6 grandchildren Dakota Morgan, Vanessa Morgan, Alexander Moreno, Gabriela Moreno, Tessa Webb, and Ryan Webb. Jim enjoyed listening to jazz, reading, and family road trips. Jim was always positive, friendly, and supportive of his friends and family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.