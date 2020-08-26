1/2
James L. Ramm Sr.
1930 - 2020
Ramm, James L., Sr.
James Louis Ramm, Sr., 90, of Branford passed away August 25, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was the husband of Anita Otten-Ramm. James was born August 25, 1930 in Jersey City, NJ. He attended St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City. After graduating he started at St. Peter's College and then transferred to LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY, graduating in 1953 as a Business Major. He enlisted in the U. S. Army in July 1953, trained as a Morse Code Intercept Operator, and was discharged in July 1956. He began working with the Travelers in 1956 until 1968 when he went to work for the Burton Company, becoming part owner. He retired from the Insurance business in July 2000. Jim enjoyed sports, particularly the UConn basketball teams. He and Anita spent many years between Branford and their homes in New Hampshire playing golf and skiing. His claim to fame in his "golf career" is that he managed two HOLES-IN-ONE. Besides Anita, he is survived by his brother Lou (JoAnne), three sons, Jim Jr. (JoAnne), Tom (Karen), and Bob (Heather); seven grandsons, Joey, Thomas, Brian, Chris, Kevin, Ethan, and Emmett and five great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service in Branford will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, or St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford or the Branford Food Pantry, 30 Harrison Avenue, Branford, CT 06405. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 26, 2020.
