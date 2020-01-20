|
|
Sisson, James Lawrence
James Lawrence Sisson passed away in the presence of his family at Yale New Haven Hospital on January 16, 2020 at the age of 54. Born on May 15, 1965, he was raised in East Haven CT, the son of Joan Tybus and Linn Sisson.
Jimmy "Bo" graduated from East Haven High School in 1983. He remained in East Haven where he owned/operated two cafes and worked at several other businesses. Jimmy's passions were spending time with his many friends, fishing and his family.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Sean Sisson, Cheryl Duro, Debra Sisson; five nieces and one nephew.
A funeral mass will be held on January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Aedans Church, 112 Fountain ST, New Haven CT 06515. Respects to the family at a reception immediately following in the church hall.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 21, 2020