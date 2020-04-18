New Haven Register Obituaries
James Lundrigan


1940 - 2020
James Lundrigan Obituary
Lundrigan, James
James Daniel Lundrigan, 79, of New Haven passed away April 14, 2020 in the CT Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband of Connie Salzano. Mr Lundrigan was born June 20, 1940, and raised in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. He was the son of the late James and Margaret Ruden Lundrigan. He served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army before eventually moving to Connecticut in 1983. He worked for many years at The United Illuminating Company before his retirement in 2015. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Ann Marie Alexander; two sisters, Noreen Harris and Peggy Lundrigan; and two grandchildren, Daniel and Jessica Alexander.
The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
