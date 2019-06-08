Blakeslee, James M.

Retired New Haven Fire Dept. Lieutenant James M. Blakeslee, 51, of North Branford, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was the husband of Eva Foti Blakeslee. James was born in New Haven on December 13, 1967 and was the son of Richard T. and Susan Pieper Blakeslee. He was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School. James was a firefighter for the New Haven Fire Department for many years until retiring as a Lieutenant. He loved fishing, crossword puzzles, playing golf, was an excellent softball player and played hockey in his younger days. Father of James M. Blakeslee, Jr. and Madison O. Blakeslee. Brother of Jean Blakeslee-Walsh (Sean), Richard T. Blakeslee, Jr., Nancy E. Catalano and Robert P. Blakeslee Uncle of Suzan Sanchez, Scott Bialczak, Jr. and Carly Blakeslee. Great uncle of Penelope Grace Sanchez.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry Street, New Haven on Thursday morning, June 13th at 11:00. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 860 Howard Avenue, New Haven, CT 06519. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019