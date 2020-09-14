Clement, James M.
James Michael Clement of East Haven, passed away peacefully September 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Julie Morris Clement. Born in New Haven on August 10, 1965 to Linda Bebault Clement and the late James Clement. At the time of his death Jim was a self-employed goldsmith, an avid gardener with a green thumb and enjoyed fishing and golfing. Loving father of Jianna (Jose) Clement-Torres and Briana (Emmanuel) Comegno. Grandfather of Annabella Carr and Emmanuel Aquino. Brother of Edward (Wendy) Clement. Jim is also survived by his mother-in-law Elizabeth Rusnack, brothers-in-law James P. Rusnack, Matthew J. Rusnack and John Sabados, sister-in-law Melissa (Amilcar) Soto, niece Sophia Rusnack and nephew Edward Clement Jr.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will be held privately. Masks and social distancing are required. Share a memory and sign Jim's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
