1/1
James M. Clement
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clement, James M.
James Michael Clement of East Haven, passed away peacefully September 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Julie Morris Clement. Born in New Haven on August 10, 1965 to Linda Bebault Clement and the late James Clement. At the time of his death Jim was a self-employed goldsmith, an avid gardener with a green thumb and enjoyed fishing and golfing. Loving father of Jianna (Jose) Clement-Torres and Briana (Emmanuel) Comegno. Grandfather of Annabella Carr and Emmanuel Aquino. Brother of Edward (Wendy) Clement. Jim is also survived by his mother-in-law Elizabeth Rusnack, brothers-in-law James P. Rusnack, Matthew J. Rusnack and John Sabados, sister-in-law Melissa (Amilcar) Soto, niece Sophia Rusnack and nephew Edward Clement Jr.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will be held privately. Masks and social distancing are required. Share a memory and sign Jim's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved