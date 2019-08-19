New Haven Register Obituaries
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Cornerstone Christian Center
349 Wheeler's Farm Rd.
Milford, CT
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Christian Center
349 Wheeler's Farm Rd.
Milford, CT
James M. Colavolpe


1980 - 2019
James M. Colavolpe Obituary
Colavolpe, James M.
James Marcus Colavolpe, 39 of North Haven died suddenly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA with his loving family by his side. James was born in Bridgeport, CT on May 6, 1980, a son of Susan Sherry Marcus Colavolpe Muir of North Haven and the late Frank Joseph Colavolpe. He lived in Orange for twenty three years, and had resided in North Haven for the past fifteen years. James worked as Senior Brand Ambassador at Summit Retail Solutions of New Bedford, MA, and was a Convention Manager at Dragon's Lair going on two years. He was a 1998 graduate of St. Joseph's High School of Trumbull, and graduated in 2013 from Branford Hall Career Institute, Branford; certified in Computer Network Management. In addition to his mother, James is survived by his step-father Thomas Muir of North Haven, two sisters, Alison Colavolpe of North Haven and Christina (Keith) Bryant of Perryville, MD, one brother, MSgt William (Amanda) Colavolpe, U.S. Air Force, Wichita, KS, two nieces, Mikayla Bryant and Isabelle Colavolpe, and four nephews, Ayden Peréz, Deshaun and Amari Bryant, and Jonathan Colavolpe. He was predeceased by his sister Cindy Colavolpe. James' family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 22nd from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Christian Center, 349 Wheeler's Farm Rd., Milford. A funeral service will take place at the church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James' name may be sent to Baystate Health Neurosciences Patient Care Fund at Baystate Health Foundation, Inc., 280 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01109, or at baystatehealth.org/donate The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019
