Dineen, James M.

James Michael Dinneen, 77, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the MidState Medical Center, Meriden with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Mary Beth "Molly" Krater Dinneen. James was born in New Haven on October 19, 1941 and was the son of the late David and Veronica Naughton Dinneen. He was a graduate of St. Francis Grammar School and a 1959 graduate of Notre Dame High School. James had worked as a Computer Engineer for Connecticut National Bank for many years until his retirement. He loved everything associated with computers. He was an avid New York Giants fan and a great supporter of the Lehigh University sports programs where he was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity. Both enjoyed traveling and winter sking, two of their favorite trips was to New Zealand and Australia, and a private jet trip they took around the world. Brother-in-law of Gale and Mary Ann Dinneen. Cousin of Karen Johnson. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by his brothers David and Robert Dinneen and a sister Veronica Weed.

The visiting hour will be Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30 in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108 or the North Haven Library, 17 Elm Street, North Haven, CT 06473. Interment will at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2019