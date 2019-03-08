New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
44 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dineen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Dineen


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James M. Dineen Obituary
Dineen, James M.
James Michael Dinneen, 77, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the MidState Medical Center, Meriden with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Mary Beth "Molly" Krater Dinneen. James was born in New Haven on October 19, 1941 and was the son of the late David and Veronica Naughton Dinneen. He was a graduate of St. Francis Grammar School and a 1959 graduate of Notre Dame High School. James had worked as a Computer Engineer for Connecticut National Bank for many years until his retirement. He loved everything associated with computers. He was an avid New York Giants fan and a great supporter of the Lehigh University sports programs where he was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity. Both enjoyed traveling and winter sking, two of their favorite trips was to New Zealand and Australia, and a private jet trip they took around the world. Brother-in-law of Gale and Mary Ann Dinneen. Cousin of Karen Johnson. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by his brothers David and Robert Dinneen and a sister Veronica Weed.
The visiting hour will be Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30 in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108 or the North Haven Library, 17 Elm Street, North Haven, CT 06473. Interment will at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now