Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
CT State Veterans' Cemetery
317 Bow Ln
Middletown, CT
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
James M. Fede


1945 - 2019
James M. Fede Obituary
Fede, James M.
James M. Fede, 73, of Cheshire, loving husband of Nancy Cannitello Fede, passed away at home on August 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in New Haven on August 16, 1945 to the late George and Lucy Giudice Fede. Along with his wife Nancy, he leaves his sons Michael Fede and his wife Selma of Medford, MA and Mark Fede of Allston, MA, brother Joseph Fede and his wife Virginia, granddaughters Laila and Mona Fede, and many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Hamden High School, James honorably served in the US Army from 1966-69. He worked for many years in the kitchen cabinet industry owning his own business, Preferred Kitchens & Baths. The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the VA Medical Center for their loving care. Thanks also to the gentle caring Masonicare hospice nurses who helped Jim at home.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. in the CT State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln., Middletown. Friends are then invited to visit with his family from 11 a.m.-12 noon at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A memorial service celebrating James's life will take place following the visitation at 12 noon. Donations in James's memory may be made to the State of CT VA Cancer Survivorship Fund, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516, Attn. Donna Connery. To see obituary online, or to share a memory with his family, visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019
