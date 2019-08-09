|
|
Murphy III, James M.
James M. Murphy III, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mid-State Medical Center. He was the husband of Maureen (Gallagher) Murphy.
Jim was born August 27, 1949, in New Haven, the son of the late James M. and Emilie (Muciek) Murphy Jr. He was raised in North and West Haven and was a graduate of Villanova University. He had been a Cheshire resident for the last 36 years. He was a Vice-President of various banks including First Bank, CT Savings, Webster, and retired from TD Bank. He enjoyed golfing, skiing and watching sports. He was a huge Yankee and Giants fan and was a member of the Knights of St. Patrick in New Haven.
Besides his wife of 34 years, Jim is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Geraldine and Gerard Monast, Anne and Chris Collins, Doreen and Dana Randall, Evelyn Gallagher, and Patrick Gallagher; his nieces and their spouses Laura and Gerald Celia, Amy and Luis Salcedo and Erin Preston as well as many other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother-in-law Mark Peters and nephew Evan Peters.
Arrangements – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget of Sweden Parish – St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery and there are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation for a Cure for Mitochondrial Disease, Inc., 81 Wood Pond Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410 or by visiting www.Mitocure.org. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 10, 2019