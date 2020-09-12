Russo, James M. "Jim"
James M. "Jim" Russo 74, of East Haven beloved husband of Linda Sharkis Russo passed away on September 11, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. Loving father of Jennifer (Jake) Evans of Guilford and Marrissa (Sothea) Dos of West Haven. Cherished grandfather of Jillian and Jordan Evans. Brother of Patricia Fusco of Wallingford, Donna (Robert) Considine of Wilbraham, MA Lynda Johnston of DeLand, FL Armand (Rosemary) Russo of Humble, TX and Edward (Karen) Russo of Cheshire. Jim was born in New Haven on September 7, 1946 son of the late Armand "Tom" and Rose DiCelie Russo. Prior to his retirement Jim was the owner of the Solar Fuel Oil Company.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call TUESDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Sign Jim's guest book online atwww.portofuneralhomes.net