James M. Sullivan Jr.
1947 - 2020
Sullivan, Jr., James M.
James Michael Sullivan Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Michele Manning Sullivan, and father of Kacey S. (Michael) Pamula, both of West Haven. He was born in New Haven, on August 22, 1947, a son to James M. and Mary Belmont Sullivan. In addition to his wife and daughter, he is also survived by his mother, Mary Sullivan, siblings, Joseph (Meg) Sullivan of Randolph, NJ, Peter (Rox) Sullivan of Saylorsburg, PA, Edmund (Judy) Sullivan of Cheshire, CT, Paul Sullivan of Randolph, NJ, Mary Sullivan of Pasadena, CA, and beloved nephews and niece. Jim was predeceased by his brother, John Sullivan. Jim graduated from West Haven High School, and Southern Connecticut State University, and was employed as a union painter with local 186. He was a past member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jim was a gentle caring man who lived a life of simplicity. He enjoyed fishing, nature, music, and visits with family and friends.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, July 24, at 12 noon, in St. Bernard's Cemetery, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to the Brain Injury Alliance of CT, 200 Day Hill Rd. #250, Windsor, CT 06095, http://www.biact.org/. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Bernard's Cemetery
