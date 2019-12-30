|
Marcucci Sr., James
James Joseph Marcucci Sr. (Jim), 72, of Northford, died suddenly at home on December 28, 2019. He was born in New Haven on May 14, 1947, son of the late Constantine and Mary SantaBarbara Marcucci. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sandra Sapio Marcucci and his loving children Melissa Marcucci
Crerar (Gregg) and James J. Marcucci Jr. (Debbie). He was the brother of the late Anthony (Chick) Marcucci and Florine Gravino. Jim adored his four grandchildren, Ella and Bennett Crerar and Emilia and Matthew Marcucci, and was incredibly proud of all their individual accomplishments.
Jim's intense work ethic was evidenced by his dedication to his life passion at Wooster Auto Body which he owned and operated for over 50 years. In addition to cars, his ability to fix almost anything made him the primary go-to for all things "fix-it" and he took great pride in always being available to help family and friends. Jim spent much of his free time as an active member of the Indian Neck Yacht Club and the St. Andrew Apostle Society. He proudly served six years in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. He cherished his biannual trips to Florida with his family, opportunities to travel and spend time with his grandchildren, and golf outings with friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 129 Edwards St. New Haven
(PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH). Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 CHAPEL ST. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN. 38105 (St.jude.org). Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020