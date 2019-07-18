New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Cabrini Church
, Pond Hill Rd.
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Marra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Marra


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Marra Obituary
Marra, James
James "Jimmy" Marra, 75 of North Haven died peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved fiancé of thirty one years to Cynthia Carboni of North Haven. Jimmy was born in New Haven on May 29, 1944, a son of the late Biaggio and Lena Mattei Marra, and had resided in North Haven for the past thirty one years. He was a longtime member of the St. Mary Magdalena Society and the St. Andrew Society of New Haven. In addition to his fiancé, Jimmy is survived by his goddaughter Danielle Dunlop of Branford, Cynthia's children Robert Nuzzello of North Haven and Laura Nuzzello of Branford, a loving aunt, several loving cousins and many friends. Jimmy's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, July 21 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Monday, July 22 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis Cabrini Church, Pond Hill Rd., North Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Memorial contributions in Jimmy's name may be sent to (LLS), 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901 or www.lls.org/donate
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in New Haven Register on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Washington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now