Marshall, James "Wiggles"
James "Wiggles" Marshall of Georgia, formerly of New Haven, passed away suddenly on April 1, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1960. Predeceased by his parent Sally and Ernest McClian. He left to cherish his memories his lovely wife Diane Marshall, James Marshall, Jr., Morresse Cosby (Tylisa), Ricky Watkins and Curtis Bell. Survived by seven siblings; George (Evylen), Ramona, Jocelyn, Keith (Caroline), Kurt Marshall, Musa and Hameen Ansari, predeceased by Karl and Stephanie Marshall and grandson Ricky Watkins III. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A memorial will be held on April 13, 2019 from 12 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at 50 Fowler St., New Haven, CT 06511.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2019