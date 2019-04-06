Martin, James

James Leslie Martin, age 77, of Beacon Falls, the beloved husband of 25 years to Mary Babineau Martin, entered into rest peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Norwalk on July 20, 1941, son of the late Christopher and Nancy Bufithis. Jim proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps, obtaining the rank of Lance Corporal. Upon his retirement from military service, Jim went on to a career in law enforcement. He served as an Officer for the Auxiliary Connecticut State Police, the Oxford PD, the Beacon Falls PD, the Southbury PD, the Seymour PD and the YNHH Protective Services. During his long and very distinguished career, Jim received many awards including the National Law Enforcement Officer of the year, the Citation for Meritorious Service from the Connecticut State Police, a Commendation of Service from the Seymour Police Department, a Citation for Distinguished Service from the Town of Seymour, an Exemplary Performance of Duty from the Connecticut State Police, Recognition from the United States Congress, an Outstanding Individual Service Award from the Seymour Police Dept and a Courage of Connecticut Award from the CT Coalition of Police and Correctional officers. Most of all, Jim loved to spend time with his family and many friends. He will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.

Jim's loving family in addition to his wife Mary includes his son Christopher Martin and his wife Denise of Ellington and Morrill, Maine, his daughters Leslie Smith and her husband Robb of Hermon, Maine and Kathrine Martin of Philadelphia, his sister Linda Maskovich, his two brothers Christopher Bufithis and Arthur Bufithis, his cherished grandchildren Stephanie Nicholls and her husband Chris, Lauren Martin and her fiancé Eric Nielsen, Kristen Martin, Jonathan Smith, Emily Smith, Morgan Taylor and Kaia Taylor and his cherished great-granddaughter Emma.

A Funeral Service with Full Military Honors Accorded in Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Friends and relatives may call at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St. (RT 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. Please mail donations to 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172 or www.marineheritage.org Please make a notation if you would like the family to be notified of your donation.

To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online, please visit: www.millerwardfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019