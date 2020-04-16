|
|
Mayer, James
James F. Mayer, age 83, of Hamden, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on April 13, 2020. Jim was born in Elizabeth, NJ on April 12, 1937, a son of the late John and Dorothy (Kirk) Mayer. Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife Bunny (Bernadette Zeleski) Mayer in 2016. He is survived by his daughters, Krista (Richard) Davis of Belding, MI, Kira (Craig) Barnes of Hamden, and Kendra (Jay Williams) LaTorraca of Bozrah; his son Kirk (Janet) Mayer of Waterbury; grandchildren Hannah and Elijah LaTorraca, Markus Burleigh, Jill and Jamie Yakushewich and Amanda and Nate Barnes; sisters Jacqueline (Don) VanOrden and Alyce (Gene) Cassidy; brother Robert Mayer; and several nieces and nephews. A 1959 graduate of Villanova University, Jim was a buyer of children's clothing for several companies over the years. Until 3 months ago he worked 3 days a week as sales associate for Ten Thousands Villages in New Haven - a job he started when he was 65. Jim had been a resident of Hamden since 1968, a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and former member of the Flock of The Good Shepard prayer group. He enjoyed the birds and flowers in the park-like setting of his backyard. He volunteered regularly, taking people shopping or to doctor appointments. He forged many lifelong friendships.
Funeral and burial in Phoenixville, PA will be private due to our nation's pandemic. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory are asked to be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org or to the at www.donate3.cancer.org. To send a condolence to his family please see his obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020