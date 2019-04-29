McDonough, James

James J. McDonough, aka "Jimmy" or "Tuna," age 69, of Orange, beloved husband to Laura (DeNicola) McDonough, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in New Haven on September 17, 1949, he was the son of the late James J. and Kathryn (McKernan) McDonough. In addition to his wife Laura of 45 years, Jim is survived by his children, Justin (Cara) McDonough, Bridget McDonough (Greg Arbacas), Megan (Steve) Heinisch; grandchildren, Nora, Gabriel, Adriana McDonough, Rory and Kelti Heinisch, siblings Kathleen (William) Contois, Sheila McDonough (Louis Bernardo), Brian (Susan) McDonough, Eileen Mills, Maureen Avery, Robert (Jill) McDonough, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was predeceased by his brother Emmett and twin brother John McDonough.

Jim retired as an Inspector for the CT State's Attorney's Office. He began his career in the early 1970's as a police officer for the West Haven Police Department alongside his brother John and later became a detective specializing in fingerprinting and forensics. Jim achieved many honors during his lifetime and was active in the West Haven community as a member of the West Haven Police Emerald Society, CT Police Association, WHPD Retired Officers Association, Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association and the West Haven Irish American Club. He was also a secretary and Esteemed Loyal Knight for the West Haven Elks Lodge 1537. In his retirement, he enjoyed the simple pleasures of life like spending time with his loving family, watching the Yankees, and traveling with friends.

The hours for visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Saint Lawrence Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Saint Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or to The West Haven Police Department Retired Officers' Association Scholarship Fund, 200 Saw Mill Rd., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at

