Mead, James
James Mead, age 54, husband to Michele Sbardellati Mead and resident of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest August 3. He was born in Derby on May 24, 1965, son of the late Henry and Frances Slezak Mead. He worked as a machine operator for the City of Ansonia. Jim was a member of The Fountain Hose Fire Co., served on the Board of Pine Grove Cemetery and was a parishioner of The Anglican Church of the Resurrection, all in Ansonia. He was also a masterful wood worker and huge Mets fan. In addition to his wife Michele, he leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Emilia August Mead and fiancé Daniel Cota of Ansonia, sons Tyler and Brandon Reese, both of Ansonia, sisters Carol Mead and partner Carol Fuller of Harwich, MA, and Janice Mead Merrick of Brandon, VT, his dogs Jack and Leo, and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 6 at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (www.jenkinskingfh.com). Funeral services will be held Wednesday, with friends asked to go DIRECTLY to The Anglican Church of the Resurrection, 6 Church St., Ansonia for 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation in Jim's memory may be made to The Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06511 or to The Fountain Hose Fire Co., 191 Howard Ave., Ansonia, CT 06401.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019