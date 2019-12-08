|
|
Ruotolo, James Michael
James Michael Ruotolo, 54, longtime resident of Guilford and most recently of East Haven peacefully passed away at CT Hospice, Branford Thursday, December 5, 2019. James was born in New Haven on July 27, 1965, son of the late John Joseph Ruotolo and Margaret (Osimo) Ruotolo. He is survived by his loving siblings, Richard J. Ruotolo of Meriden, CT and Donna M. Ruotolo of Richmond, CA. Also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Megan Ann Cloutier (Nicolas) and Lauren Marie Baxter (Ryan) and Julian J. Ludewigt and Sylvan J. Ludewigt, along with a grandniece, Jade Margaret Cloutier.
Jim had worked as a printing professional and graphic designer. He enjoyed playing hockey, softball, eating Italian foods, being with his family and friends, helping others and being available to help people in need.
Calling hours will be held will be held Monday, Dec. 16 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tues. Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial will follow Mass at Alder Brook Cemetery, Boston St, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 9, 2019