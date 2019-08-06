|
Moss Jr., James
James "Bosco" Lloyd Moss Jr., age 74, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at YNHH (St. Raphael Campus). He was born on December 5, 1944, in Notasulga, AL, son of the late James and Lucy (Harper) Moss Sr. Loving father of the late Anita L. Moss. Beloved brother of Shirley Moss of New Haven and Barbara (Jesse) Lanier Sr. of Suffield. Also survived by a special friend Diane Wilson of New Haven, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of James' Life will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Viewing in Hamden Memorial from 10-11 p.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 7, 2019