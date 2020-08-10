George, James N.James N. George, age 96 of Guilford and formerly of North Branford, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at the Guilford House. Jim was born in New Haven on May 7, 1924 to the late Joseph and Elsie George and was the beloved husband of the late Ann Vaccaro George. He was also a WWII Veteran serving in the Navy as a Navy Seaman First Class. After the war, Jim worked for Western Electric where he built phones. Jim was a gentle soul who will be sadly missed by his nieces Patricia (John) McNamara and Nancy (Ralph) Deponte; great-niece Cara (Jassi) Sandhu; great-nephew Michael McNamara and sister-in-law Celeste Cacace. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 13, at Therese Church (St. John Bosco Parish) in Branford at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Keenan Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit