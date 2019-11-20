|
|
Rizzio Jr., James N.
James N. Rizzio Jr., 59 of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 17 after a brief illness.
Born in Derby on April 6, 1960 son of the late James N. and Louise (Gardella) Rizzio Sr. He was employed as Executive Chief and Instructor for the State of CT.
He is survived by a daughter Kristen Wilson of Ansonia, sons James N. Rizzio III of Ansonia and Michael A. Rizzio of Ansonia, granddaughter Layney Louise Rizzio of Ansonia, Brother Charles A. Rizzio of Seymour. Predeceased by sister Patricia Rizzio.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Hom, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT with the Masonic Service to be held at noon.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019