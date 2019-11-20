New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rizzio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James N. Rizzio Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James N. Rizzio Jr. Obituary
Rizzio Jr., James N.
James N. Rizzio Jr., 59 of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 17 after a brief illness.
Born in Derby on April 6, 1960 son of the late James N. and Louise (Gardella) Rizzio Sr. He was employed as Executive Chief and Instructor for the State of CT.
He is survived by a daughter Kristen Wilson of Ansonia, sons James N. Rizzio III of Ansonia and Michael A. Rizzio of Ansonia, granddaughter Layney Louise Rizzio of Ansonia, Brother Charles A. Rizzio of Seymour. Predeceased by sister Patricia Rizzio.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Hom, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT with the Masonic Service to be held at noon.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -