Nuzzello , James Jr.
James J. Nuzzello, Jr., 60, of East Haven, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born February 12, 1960 in New Haven to James and Marie (Coppola) Nuzzello. James is survived by his loving companion, Janis Johnson, father, James and sisters, Donna Nuzzello, Patricia Nuzzello (Rich) and Lucy Nuzzello all of East Haven. He is also survived by nieces/nephews, Michelle, Kevin, Lucia, Alphonse, William, Vincent, Jessica, James and Antonio along with great-nieces/nephews, Andrew, Kevin, Olivia and Isabella. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marie (2019).
Jimmy was raised in New Haven with his Nonny, his mother Marie, and 3 sisters, all whom he loved dearly. He played an important role in the lives of his sisters and his nieces and nephews, and was always a great source of encouragement. He spent most of his adult life traveling the country as an Ink Technician for Sun Chemical and later for INX Co.
Jimmy was a very outgoing, friendly guy who loved to tell stories and jokes, and he was an avid story writer. Most of his writings can be read on the Writers Blog but he was most known for his novel KOMEO, which brought him great joy.
Jimmy loved being outdoors and spent most of his retirement dancing with his loving companion Janis, hiking, fishing, and storytelling to the many people he met in his travels. He was a kind and generous man and friend to all. He was truly one of a kind person who will be sadly and greatly missed.
In efforts to maintain social distancing, calling hours have been extended from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. A private Christian Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 21 at Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home followed by a public graveside service for James and his mother, Marie Nuzzello, where all are welcome to attend at 10:45 a.m. in East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River Street, East Haven where we can continue social distancing and safe practices.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020