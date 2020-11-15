1/1
James O'Connor
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Connor, James
James C. O'Connor 83 of New Haven passed away November 14, 2020 at St. Raphael Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born June 28, 1937 in New Haven to the late James J. and Ann Marie (DeRosa) O'Connor. James is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Consiglia (Celotto) O'Connor and two children, James O'Connor (Debra) of East Haven and Ann Marie Weaver (John) of North Branford along with four grandchildren, Christopher Francis, Shannin Davis, Vanessa Weaver and Andrea Weaver and 3 great-grandchildren.
James loved to entertain; he was the front man of the band "Chosen Few" of New Haven. He had a great following and loved to play the tambourines. James was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He was also a distinguished poet belonging to the International Society of Poetry. He will be missed by many.
Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. His funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18 at 12:40 p.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Bernadette, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven CT with Committal to follow at East Lawn Cemetery.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral
12:30 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Bernadette,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved