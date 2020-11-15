O'Connor, JamesJames C. O'Connor 83 of New Haven passed away November 14, 2020 at St. Raphael Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born June 28, 1937 in New Haven to the late James J. and Ann Marie (DeRosa) O'Connor. James is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Consiglia (Celotto) O'Connor and two children, James O'Connor (Debra) of East Haven and Ann Marie Weaver (John) of North Branford along with four grandchildren, Christopher Francis, Shannin Davis, Vanessa Weaver and Andrea Weaver and 3 great-grandchildren.James loved to entertain; he was the front man of the band "Chosen Few" of New Haven. He had a great following and loved to play the tambourines. James was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He was also a distinguished poet belonging to the International Society of Poetry. He will be missed by many.Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. His funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18 at 12:40 p.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Bernadette, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven CT with Committal to follow at East Lawn Cemetery.203-467-2789