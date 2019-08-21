|
Oram, James
James F. (Jim) Oram, age 73, of Shelton, entered into his eternal rest on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Bridgeport on October 15, 1945 the son of the late James W. and Ruth (Lusky) Oram, lived in Stratford, and then moved to Shelton. He served in the United States Air Force and completed a 36 year career at Sikorsky Aircraft. He volunteered as a member of the Shelton Citizens Advisory Board, as a director of the Shelton Economic Development Corporation, and as a member of the Ripton Senior Housing Board of Directors. Jim's life was made complete when he married Patricia (Patti) Kofarago, 47 years ago, and by the birth of his son James J. (Jimmy) Oram. The addition of his daughter-in-law Karen Skurat Oram made his immediate family complete, along with his grand dog Dice and cats Rocky and Shadow. Jim shared his life with 3 siblings Mary Ann Karpenko (Don), Ruth Ann Kofarago (John), and Bill Oram (Mandy). His nieces and nephews include Alyse and Jodi Thomas, Katy Paris (Dan) and John Kofarago (Jenny Snow). His grandniece and nephews are Abi Paris, Abram Kofarago, and Danny Paris, whom brought joy to Jim's life. Patti and Jim enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travel and cruise vacations. Jim's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Griffin Hospital, Griffin Hospital Interventional Radiology Department, Yale Smilow Cancer Center, and Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and dedication to patient needs to ease the pain of serious illness, it was deeply appreciated. Thank you to family and friends who provided transportation, company, and emotional support. Thank you to all those who offered prayers and kind thoughts. Love God, Love One Another, and remember we are one! Enjoy everyday! Friends may greet his family on Friday August 23, 2019 in The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton from 5 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery Derby. At the request of his family memorial contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06511. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the Griffin Hospital Special Procedures Unit. Offer online condolences to his family at www.riverveiwfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019