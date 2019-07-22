Brennan, James P.

James P. Brennan, age 70, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Pam (Guarino) Brennan. Born in New Haven to James and Grace Brennan, Jim proudly served his country in the US Navy for 6 years and retired from United Illuminating Company after 45 years. He was a kind, gentle man who had great compassion and love for those around him. A gifted man who could build and fix anything, Jim's skills and talents have left a legacy for his friends and family. There was never a dull moment with Jim whether it be hunting, traveling, hiking or weekends to Vermont with family and grandkids where 'Jimbo or Pop' could immerse himself in relaxation and family fun. Jim could swing a golf club with incredible precision, leaving friends around him in awe. He had countless friends whose love and friendship he cherished immensely. Jim is survived by Pam, his devoted wife of 35 years, two daughters, Courtney Pearson (Evan), and Paige Hydinger (Nate), four grandchildren (Parker, Piper, Noah and Levi), his mother Grace Brennan, sister Charlene Kasabian (Bob) and brother Kevin Brennan. He was pre-deceased by his father James and sister Deborah. All who knew Jim loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.

Friends are invited to a calling hours on Monday, July 29 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365; www.garysinisefoundation.org To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 23, 2019