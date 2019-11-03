|
Brennan, James P.
SEYMOUR, CT-James "Jim" P. Brennan, age 89 of Seymour, beloved husband of the late Violet (Lord) Brennan, entered peaceful rest on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Derby on St. Patrick's Day (March 17, 1930) Jim was extremely proud of his Irish heritage. A son of the late James F. and Margaret (Shea) Brennan, Jim was a proud veteran of the US Airforce serving in Korea. He was a founding member of the Great Hill Hose Co. eventually attaining the rank of captain and later became chief of the Seymour Fire Dept. Jim also was instrumental in starting the Seymour Ambulance Corps and Valley Transit. He loved traveling and working on the family farm, but mostly spending time with his family, especially his grandson. Survivors include his son, Jamie Brennan of Seymour; sister, Barbara Murzin of Shelton; grandson, Robbie Leary; son-in-law Rob Leary, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Jim was predeceased by his daughter, Trish Leary; brother, Daniel Brennan and sister, Margaret Parmelee. Services will take place in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 and at 11 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish (St. Mary's Church), 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2019