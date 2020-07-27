Copeland, James P. III

James P. Copeland III, 88, of East Haven passed peacefully at home surrounded by family July 24, 2020. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Lola F. Copeland, his adoring children Kevin J. Copeland (Kathleen) of East Haven, Daniel J. Copeland (Paula) of Meriden, and Jean M. Copeland of East Haven. He's also survived by his beloved grandchildren, two great-grandsons, siblings Virginia Gordoni, Constance Stevenson, and Norman Copeland, and nieces and nephews.

Born in Providence, RI, January 18, 1932 to James P. Copeland, Jr. and Florence Palmer Copeland, Jim grew up in the Walnut Beach section of Milford, CT, memories of which he shared in essays he wrote for Sand in Our Shoes: A Narrative and Pictorial History of Walnut Beach. A US Army veteran, he served during the Korean Conflict and retired from Withers Bergman.

Jim was an avid reader who watched the Yankees, wrote poetry, smoked cigars, and above all loved fatherhood, "the only job [he] could never get fired from."

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Carolyn F. Copeland and Sheila Copeland Stella.

Jim's family thanks Vitas Healthcare for their compassionate care during his brief illness. Jim's final act of generosity was his anatomical donation to Yale Medical School. A mass at St. Andrews United Methodist Church will follow at a later date.



