James Pace Jr.
1975 - 2020
Pace, James Jr.
James Pace Jr. 45 of New Haven passed away naturally at home on October 13, 2020. He was born May 25, 1975 in New Haven to James Sr. and Stella (Hickey) Pace. James is survived by his father, James Pace Sr., two sisters, Donna Seward (Scott) of Branford and Michelle Coomes of Hamden along with numerous nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Barbara Pace (2017).
Jay graduated Valedictorian from Career High School in 1993, attended Dartmouth college for a year and eventually settled in at Target where he was known for his dry, witty humor and a joke for everything. Jay was a kindhearted soul who would make time for everyone. He was an avid gamer, a huge Star Wars fan and a lover of cartoons, especially The Transformers.
Family will receive mask wearing friends on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
