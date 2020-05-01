Peterson, James
James E. Peterson, Sr., 78, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut on August 27, 1941. He was the son of the late Carl and Alice Dailey Peterson and grew up in West Haven. Jim drove a truck for Construction Materials in North Haven for many years before retiring. In addition to spending time with his family, he loved classic cars and watching the Bruins. Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years Laurie Peterson, his daughters Shelley Capp and Jennifer Peterson, his son and daughter-in-law Jim and Norma Peterson, and his grandchildren, Thalia (Spencer) Moran and Bryan Moran. He is also survived by his brother Carl Peterson, his sisters and brothers-in-law Alice and Jim Perrelli and Helen and Dom Palumbo, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Joan Peterson.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.