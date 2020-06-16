James Powe
Powe, James
Death embraced James A. Powe (Uncle James) On June 9, 2020 at the age of 81, at Arden House & Rehab. Ctr. Hamden, CT. He was the son of the late Lemuel Sr. and Hannah Smith Powe born December 25, 1938.
In Cheraw, SC Powe was a Member of Pleasant Grove AME Zion Church. He graduated from Long High School. After relocating to New Haven, CT in the early 60's. He joined the US Army. After returning home, he worked at the V A Hospital, Armstrong Rubber, Leon Bakery (Driver) and US Surgical (Covidien US Surgical) North Haven, CT.
He leaves to cherish his memories, son Steven McCoy, (Yvonne) of Randalistion, MD, god son Jemal Brown, alone with his mother Penney Gray of CT, a special niece Louise Harris. He leaves a sister Marian Bellamy, of NC, 3 granddaughters, Shonta Epps, (Malcolm), Chanel McCoy of MD, and Genesis Brown of CT, 3 greatgrands of MD, sisters-in-law Eula Powe, Ethel Powe, Rebecca Powe. 3 special friends, Javon Fulton, Rossee Brown of CT, Ernest Edwards of SC, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Predeceased by 8 Brothers and 5 sisters.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m., calling hours from 9 a.m. until time of services at McClam Funeral Home Chapel. A wake Will be held on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at McClam Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven, CT. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Powe family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
