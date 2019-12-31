New Haven Register Obituaries
James Preston Owens IV

James Preston Owens IV Obituary
Owens, IV, James Preston
James Preston Owens IV, 26, of Hamden, beloved son of James P. Owens III and Elizabeth Vongher Owens, passed away Dec. 28, 2019 at his home. He is also survived by his brothers Ryan Ernest Owens and Zachary Clark Owens, both of Hamden, his maternal grandfather Ernest Vongher of North Branford, his paternal grandparents James P. Owens Jr. and Judith Owens of North Haven and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was born Nov. 6, 1993 in New Haven and was a graduate of Hamden High School, class of 2011, attended the University of New Hampshire and graduated from SCSU with a Bachelors Degree. He was employed as a Universal Banker with Liberty Bank in Wallingford. Jimmy loved the outdoors, fishing, running and hiking and was a passionate cook. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Lake Arrowhead in Maine. Funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 704 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Friends are asked to go directly to church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden will be Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . www.siskbrothers.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020
