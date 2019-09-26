|
Galluzzi Lt. Col. Ret., James
James R. Galluzzi LT. Col. Ret.
James Richard Galluzzi, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, while surrounded by his family. Friends and Relatives are respctfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for Jim and Joan Galluzzi (predeceased Oct. 3, 2008) will be held at at Holy Infant Church, 450 Race brook Rd., Orange, CT Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at, 450 Race brook Rd., Orange, CT followed by interment at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave, West Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 27, 2019