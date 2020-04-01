|
Giaimo, James R.
James R. Giaimo, 56, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home with his family and friends by his side. He was the beloved husband of 31 years to Bonnie Lanzoni Giaimo. James was born in New Haven on November 14, 1963 and was the son of the late Mario and Lillian Behrend Giaimo. He had worked for TPC Systems for many years. James was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, the East Wallingford Volunteer Fire Department and was an avid photographer. James Giaimo was also the owner and operator of Hot Wing Cycles in Wallingford, CT. Brother of Louis Giaimo. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Friday, April 3rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning, April 4th at 8:30. A graveside service will be conducted at 9:00 in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 2, 2020