Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
James R. MacGregor Obituary
MacGregor, James R.
James R. MacGregor, of Hamden, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia Ann (Doherty) MacGregor. Son of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Dewey) MacGregor of West Haven; James (Jim) is survived by his devoted children, Jim MacGregor and his wife Nancy of Hamden, Brian MacGregor and his wife Kathy of Monroe, Louisiana, Gayle Murphy and her husband Paul of Hamden, and Susan MacGregor of Fairfield; his cherished grandchildren, Brittany, Patrick, and Justin MacGregor, Ryan and Brendan MacGregor, Katelyn, Shannon, and Bryan Murphy and Jamison Heneghan. He was a brother of the late Thomas MacGregor, Robert MacGregor, and Dorothy MacGregor. Jim was a proud father, grandfather, and Veteran who would do anything for his friends and family. He was a lover of hockey, and many would see him at every Hamden Dragons game. He never missed his grandchildren's sporting events, always cheering on the sidelines. Jim worked and retired from Armstrong Rubber as a Corporate Manager of Central Technical Service after 40+ years. He was a man of hard work and dedication and instilled that in his family. He will be missed dearly, and his legacy will live on.
Friends may visit with his family at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2nd. His Prayer Service will take place in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m., followed by his burial with Military Honors at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Hamden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be sent to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037, or given online at http://support.lupus.org/lfanedonate. To send condolences to his family, please see obituary at:
www.beecherbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2019
